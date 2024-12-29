Navi Mumbai Airport conducts flight test, to be functional from next fiscal





Earlier in the day, an IndiGo A320 passenger aircraft landed successfully at runway 26/08 of the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport, paving the way for securing an aerodrome licence to start commercial operations.





"Our ambition is to do the commercial inauguration of the airport by April 17," Adani Airport Holdings Ltd CEO Arun Bansal told media after the successful trial landing of the first civil passenger aircraft.





Bansal said that the domestic operations will start from the second half of May as after the inaugural flight some procedures will have to be followed which will take about four weeks time.





And by the end of July, he said, "we expect to start international operations."





Navi Mumbai International Airport took a further step toward becoming operational with its first commercial flight validation test, with the successful touchdown at 1.32 pm at runway 26/08, it said.





The aircraft was welcomed with the traditional water salute by two Crash Fire Tenders of NMIA. -- PTI

The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to be functional from early next fiscal year with the expected inauguration of the facility on April 17, a senior Adani Group official said on Sunday.