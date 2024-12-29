Muslim body issues fatwa against New Year celebrations





According to Razvi, the fatwa was issued by Chashme Darfta Bareilly urged both young Muslim men and women to refrain from partaking in the New Year festivities.





"The young men and women who celebrate New Year have been instructed in this fatwa that celebrating New Year is not a matter of pride and neither should this celebration be celebrated nor should it be congratulated," Razvi said, emphasising that the New Year marks the beginning of the Christian calendar, or the "English Year."





He further stated that such non-religious practices are strictly "prohibited for Muslims."





Razvi continued, urging young Muslim people to avoid participating in New Year celebrations, stressing that Muslims should instead focus on religious practices that align with their faith. -- ANI

