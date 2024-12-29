Modi highlights ayurveda's growing global resonance in 'Mann ki Baat'





"There is a country in South America called Paraguay. The number of Indians living there would not be more than 1,000. A wonderful effort is being made in Paraguay. At the Indian embassy in Paraguay, Erica Huber offers ayurveda consultation. A large number of local people are reaching out to her to get ayurveda-based advice," the prime minister said.





This recognition underscores the unwavering commitment of the Ministry of Ayush to promoting ayurveda as a global system of health and wellness.





Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said, "We express our heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership in promoting ayurveda globally. The ministry of Ayush remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing ayurveda as a universal health solution and strengthening its global presence."





The ministry has been spearheading initiatives that have significantly expanded ayurveda's footprint worldwide.





In a statement, the ministry said it has signed 24 country-level and 48 institute-level memoranda of understanding, fostering collaborative research and education.





Additionally, 15 academic chairs have been established globally to promote ayurveda education and research.





Ayush information cells operate in 39 locations across 35 countries, serving as knowledge hubs.





As far as strategic agreements are concerned, the milestones include the Donor Agreement with the World Health Organisation, the MoU on Medicinal Plants Cooperation with Vietnam and the landmark Agreement on Ayurveda with Malaysia and Mauritius.





These partnerships advance India's vision of holistic health for all, the statement said.

In the 117th episode of his monthly radio broadcast "Mann ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing global resonance of ayurveda, citing the inspiring work being done in Paraguay.