Minor detained for abduction, killing of Class-11 student in UP

December 29, 2024  21:09
The police have detained a minor friend of a Class-11 student in connection with his alleged abduction and killing in this Uttar Pradesh district, an official said on Sunday. 

Kankarkheda station house officer Vinay Kumar Singh said the 17-year-old Class-11 student, a resident of Rohta Road, had left home for coaching classes on Saturday. 

His family informed police when he did not return home after a few hours. 

The SHO said police questioned a minor friend of the missing student and acting on the information provided by him, found the body of the boy from a spot close to a tube well behind Garh Marg, near a college. 

The police also found a hammer that they suspect was used to kill the boy. 

The deceased's two-wheeler, an ATM card and Rs 4,400 in cash have also been found, the police said. 

The SHO said the suspect, also 17 years of age, is being questioned further. 

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added. -- PTI
