Man booked in UP for supporting Khalistan





"An FIR has been registered against the accused, Gursewak Singh, under relevant legal provisions. A thorough investigation into the matter is underway," Nagar Kotwali station house officer Rajeev Kumar Singh told reporters.





According to the Kotwali police, chowki in-charge Deepchandra reported the incident in writing to the city police.





Based on the complaint, serious charges were filed against the accused.





The police said on December 23, three alleged Khalistan supporters were killed in an encounter during an operation jointly conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Punjab police in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit.





Subsequently, Gursewak Singh, a resident of Haryana's Sirsa, triggered a controversy by posting content supporting Khalistan on Facebook.





The police said they are closely monitoring the dissemination of inflammatory material on social media and warned of strict action against such activities.





Officials have also urged local residents to promptly report any such incidents, including activities on social media, to the police. -- PTI

