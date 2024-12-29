RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after day-long closure due to snowfall

December 29, 2024  13:11
The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway was on Sunday reopened for vehicular traffic after a day-long closure due to heavy snowfall, allowing stranded vehicles to proceed to their respective destinations, officials said. 

However, several other important inter-district routes, including the Mughal Road, Sinthan Pass, Sonamarg-Kargil inter-UT road, and Bhaderwah-Chamba inter-state road, remained closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall. 

"The highway has been reopened today following the clearance of snow accumulated on various stretches of the road," a traffic official said. 

The stranded vehicles along the highway are being cleared, he added. 

"Passenger traffic is plying on the highway. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, as overtaking may cause congestion," J-K traffic police said in an advisory. 

It also advised commuters to drive cautiously, as the road is slippery between Banihal and Qazigund. 

The Mughal Road, which serves as an alternative link to the Kashmir Valley from Jammu region's Poonch district, remained shut due to snow accumulation, officials said. 

Similarly, the Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar has been closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall. -- PTI
