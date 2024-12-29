India not lucky on security front: Rajnath to Armymen





He was addressing Army personnel at the more-than-two-century-old Mhow cantonment in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh.





Taking the security scenario into account, Bharat is not a very lucky country because our northern border and western border continuously face challenges, said Singh, who is on a two-day tour of the state.





Mhow cantonment, 25 km from Indore, is home to three premier training institutes Army War College, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering and Infantry School other than the Infantry Museum and Army Marksmanship Unit.





"We also face challenges on the internal front. In the backdrop of this, we can't sit quiet, unconcerned. Our enemies, whether internal or external, remain active always. In these circumstances, we must keep a close eye on their activities and take appropriate and timely effective steps against them," he told the Armymen.





To make Bharat a developed and self-reliant country by 2047, the role of the Army is very crucial, said the defence minister. -- PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday termed India a not very lucky nation on the security front and urged soldiers to keep a sharp eye on internal and external foes who he said are always active.