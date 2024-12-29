RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Flight services resume at Srinagar airport after snowfall

December 29, 2024  13:47
File image
File image
Air traffic to and fro the Srinagar International Airport was restored on Sunday, a day after heavy snowfall forced cancellation of all flights to the Kashmir valley.

"The flights to Srinagar have resumed and we expect normal operations," an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

He said the flight operations had to be suspended on Saturday following heavy snowfall since Friday evening.

"The runways were cleared and all safety checks done before the flight operations were resumed," the official added.

Kashmir witnessed the first major snowfall of the season on Friday evening and it continued till Saturday.

Besides affecting the flight operations, the snowfall also forced a closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, while train services were also suspended.

However, the highway has been cleared now and passenger vehicles are being allowed to ply but motorists have been advised to follow lane discipline. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Join The Stumps Show Now!
Join The Stumps Show Now!

Ask Prem Panicker about how Day 4 of the MCG Test went for India via the chat interface.

PIX: Lyon, Boland frustrate India after Bumrah show
PIX: Lyon, Boland frustrate India after Bumrah show

Images from Day 4 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the MCG on Sunday.

LIVE! Flight services resume at Srinagar airport
LIVE! Flight services resume at Srinagar airport

179 feared dead as S Korean plane crashes on runway
179 feared dead as S Korean plane crashes on runway

After a passenger jet with 181 people on board burst into flames after veering off the runway and colliding with a wall at an airport in South Korea's Muan County on Sunday, authorities believe all but two onboard are feared to have been...

Pak soldier killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban
Pak soldier killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban

Afghan Taliban forces fired on multiple Pakistani border posts in the Upper Kurram district, killing one Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier and injuring 11 others. The incident came after Pakistan targeted terrorist positions in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances