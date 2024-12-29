Flight services resume at Srinagar airport after snowfall





"The flights to Srinagar have resumed and we expect normal operations," an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.





He said the flight operations had to be suspended on Saturday following heavy snowfall since Friday evening.





"The runways were cleared and all safety checks done before the flight operations were resumed," the official added.





Kashmir witnessed the first major snowfall of the season on Friday evening and it continued till Saturday.





Besides affecting the flight operations, the snowfall also forced a closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, while train services were also suspended.





However, the highway has been cleared now and passenger vehicles are being allowed to ply but motorists have been advised to follow lane discipline. -- PTI

