RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Fire breaks out on hill slope in Mumbai; none hurt

December 29, 2024  12:00
image
A fire broke out on a hill slope in Goregaon area of Mumbai shortly after midnight on Sunday, a fire official said. 

No person was reported to be injured in the incident, he said. 

The "level-one" fire erupted at 12.14 am. 

It was confined to dry leaves, shrubs and trees in about 1.5 km area on the hill slope located behind an Information Technology park in Goregaon (East), the official said. 

The blaze was extinguished by 2.35 am, the official added. 

The cause of the fire was not yet known. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

4th Test Updates: Lyon, Boland swell Australia's lead
4th Test Updates: Lyon, Boland swell Australia's lead

Join The Stumps Show Now!
Join The Stumps Show Now!

Ask Prem Panicker about how Day 4 of the MCG Test went for India via the chat interface.

179 feared dead as S Korean plane crashes on runway
179 feared dead as S Korean plane crashes on runway

After a passenger jet with 181 people on board burst into flames after veering off the runway and colliding with a wall at an airport in South Korea's Muan County on Sunday, authorities believe all but two onboard are feared to have been...

LIVE! Pak solider killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban
LIVE! Pak solider killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban

Trump backs 'great' H-1B visa programme amid backlash
Trump backs 'great' H-1B visa programme amid backlash

In a major shift from his earlier stance, United States-President elect Donald Trump has expressed his support for the H-1B visa programme and acknowledged frequently using it for his own properties, calling it a 'great programme',...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances