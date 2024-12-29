RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fake passport racket: Police arrest kingpin from Bengal's North 24 Parganas

December 29, 2024  17:14
The police arrested one person, the kingpin in the fake passport racket, from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an officer said on Sunday. 

Acting on the inputs of those arrested earlier in connection with the same case, the Kolkata police nabbed the accused identified as Manoj Gupta late Saturday night from a house in Chadapara station road under Gaighata police station limits, the officer said. 

Gupta is a resident of Silpara area of Behala and was running a travel agency in Sakherbazar, he said. 

"This guy has been the brain behind the fake passport racket. Behind his travel agency, he was running the fake passport racket. It is believed that the man was also involved in issuing visas," the police officer said. 

Earlier this month, the Kolkata police arrested a contractual employee of the postal department from Parnasree area of Behala. 

Before that, the police arrested two persons from the North and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal. 

They seized several fake documents, hard disk drives, a computer, and one laptop, which were used to manufacture the fake passports. 

The police had recovered several fake documents during a raid at a house in the southern part of the city's Haridevpur area. -- PTI
