Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's ashes immersed in Yamuna

December 29, 2024  15:28
Former PM Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur along with family members brings the ashes of her husband Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib ahead of the immersion, in New Delhi on Sunday/ANI Photo
The ashes of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were immersed in the Yamuna river near the Majnu ka Tila Gurdwara by members of his family following Sikh rituals. 

The ashes were collected from the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday morning by Singh's family members and later taken to the 'Asth Ghat' on the Yamuna river bank near the gurdwara. 

Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, their three daughters -- Upinder Singh, Daman Singh and Amrit Singh -- along with other relatives were present at the immersion site. 

As part of Sikh rituals, the family will hold an 'Akhand Path' at its official residence on 3, Motilal Nehru Marg on January 1. 

A 'bhog' ceremony, 'Antim Ardas' and 'kirtan' would be held on January 3 at the Rakab Ganj Gurdwara near Parliament complex. Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi on December 26 due to of age-related medical complications. 

He was 92. 

The former prime minister, who ushered in an era of economic liberalisation in the 1990s, was accorded a state funeral at the Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday. -- PTI
TOP STORIES

LIVE! ISRO to launch its SpaDeX mission tomorrow
LIVE! ISRO to launch its SpaDeX mission tomorrow

Can India Conjure Gabba Magic Again?
Can India Conjure Gabba Magic Again?

At this point it is still anyone's game, with a draw also an option, says Prem Panicker in his analysis of Day 4.

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens; flight services resume
Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens; flight services resume

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway reopened on Sunday after a day-long closure due to heavy snowfall, allowing stranded vehicles to proceed to their destinations. However, several other important inter-district routes, including the...

179 feared dead as S Korean plane crashes on runway
179 feared dead as S Korean plane crashes on runway

After a passenger jet with 181 people on board burst into flames after veering off the runway and colliding with a wall at an airport in South Korea's Muan County on Sunday, authorities believe all but two onboard are feared to have been...

Pak soldier killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban
Pak soldier killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban

Afghan Taliban forces fired on multiple Pakistani border posts in the Upper Kurram district, killing one Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier and injuring 11 others. The incident came after Pakistan targeted terrorist positions in...

