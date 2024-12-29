RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cong MLA critical after falling from stadium gallery in Kochi

December 29, 2024  21:41
Congress MLA Uma Thomas/ANI Photo
Kerala's Thrikkakara Congress MLA Uma Thomas is in serious condition after sustaining head and spinal injuries, reportedly after falling from a gallery at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Sunday evening. 

The severely bleeding MLA was rushed to a private hospital near the stadium by volunteers and others. 

Hospital sources said her condition is critical, and she has been placed on ventilator support. 

She reportedly hit her head on the concrete ground after falling from the gallery, sources said. 

Uma Thomas had arrived at the stadium to attend a dance programme inaugurated by culture affairs minister Saji Cherian, the sources added. -- PTI
LIVE! 7-8 Taliban forces killed on border in Pak retaliation
LIVE! 7-8 Taliban forces killed on border in Pak retaliation

Can India Conjure Gabba Magic Again?
Can India Conjure Gabba Magic Again?

At this point it is still anyone's game, with a draw also an option, says Prem Panicker in his analysis of Day 4.

How Australia's plans were altered on Day 4
How Australia's plans were altered on Day 4

'...there was a time there where it could have been 250 or 270 (run lead) or maybe even less there for a bit.'

179 killed in South Korean plane crash; 2 rescued
179 killed in South Korean plane crash; 2 rescued

After a passenger jet with 181 people on board burst into flames after veering off the runway and colliding with a wall at an airport in South Korea's Muan County on Sunday, authorities believe all but two onboard are feared to have been...

Pak soldier killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban
Pak soldier killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban

Afghan Taliban forces fired on multiple Pakistani border posts in the Upper Kurram district, killing one Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier and injuring 11 others. The incident came after Pakistan targeted terrorist positions in...

