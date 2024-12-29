RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BJP organisational election review meeting begins

December 29, 2024  11:38
image
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organizational election review meeting is underway at the party's headquarters extension office in New Delhi on Sunday.

Organisation general secretary B L Santosh, national general secretaries, all the state presidents, state organisation general secretaries and organisation election in-charge co-in-charge are present in the meeting.

Party president J P Nadda will address the session of the meeting at noon.

According to party sources, the review will focus on the elections for Mandal, District, and State office bearers.

The party has also decided that the process for electing the national president will begin only after 50% of the state elections are completed.

The BJP aims to complete elections for Mandal, District, and State positions in 50% of states by January 15.   -- ANI
