Avalanche warning issued for Uttarakhand's Chamoli





The alert is for a period of 24 hours from 5 pm on Sunday to 5 pm on Monday.





Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority joint chief executive officer Mohammad Obaidullah Ansari wrote to the district magistrate of Chamoli and drew his attention to the DGRE's orange alert (level 3) for the area.





He asked him to take appropriate safety and precautionary measures in view of the alert.





All officials concerned should be in alert mode, he said in a communication to the district magistrate.





The areas located above 2,500 metres in Chamoli district have witnessed a spell of heavy snowfall over the past few days while the lower areas have received light to medium showers.





Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee media incharge Harish Gaur said the sun rose after a gap of several days in Badrinath on Sunday but there is one and a half feet of snow frozen at the Himalayan temple. -- PTI

