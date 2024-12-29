RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Air Canada flight catches fire on landing; all safe

December 29, 2024  17:27
File image
An Air Canada flight coming from St John's city on Newfoundland Island had a rough landing at the Halifax airport in Goffs in Nova Scotia province that saw the aircraft skid down the runway and part of it catching fire. 

A statement issued by the airport said the incident involved Air Canada Flight 2259, which was operated by PAL Airlines, CBC News reported. 

The incident happened around 9:30 pm local time. 

The statement does not say how many people were on the plane. 

The people on board were evacuated, and then taken to a hangar to be checked out by paramedics, CBC News said. 

Due to the incident, the Halifax airport was temporarily closed Saturday night. 

A passenger told CBC News that one of the plane's tyres did not deploy properly upon landing. 

"The plane started to sit at about a 20-degree angle to the left and, as that happened, we heard a pretty loud -- what almost sounded like a crash sound -- as the wing of the plane started to skid along the pavement, along with what I presume was the engine," she said. -- PTI
