Air Canada flight catches fire on landing; all safe





A statement issued by the airport said the incident involved Air Canada Flight 2259, which was operated by PAL Airlines, CBC News reported.





The incident happened around 9:30 pm local time.





The statement does not say how many people were on the plane.





The people on board were evacuated, and then taken to a hangar to be checked out by paramedics, CBC News said.





Due to the incident, the Halifax airport was temporarily closed Saturday night.





A passenger told CBC News that one of the plane's tyres did not deploy properly upon landing.





"The plane started to sit at about a 20-degree angle to the left and, as that happened, we heard a pretty loud -- what almost sounded like a crash sound -- as the wing of the plane started to skid along the pavement, along with what I presume was the engine," she said. -- PTI

