7-8 Taliban forces killed on border in Pak retaliation





According to Dawn, one Pakistani soldier was killed and 11 others were also wounded it said, citing security sources.





However, the Taliban forces claimed that 19 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the retaliatory attacks.





The Taliban forces used both light and heavy weaponry to target border posts in the areas of Ghozgarhi, Matha Sangar, Kot Ragha, and Tari Mengal, the Dawn reported.





This came days after Pakistani aircraft carried out aerial bombardments in Afghanistan's Barmal district of Paktika province, which killed 46 people with six people getting injured. -- ANI

