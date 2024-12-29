RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

7-8 Taliban forces killed on border in Pak retaliation

December 29, 2024  21:25
File image
File image
Seven to eight personnel from the Taliban forces were killed along the Durand Line in the Upper Kurram district on Saturday, as the Afghan Taliban targeted Pakistani border posts in Ghozgarhi, Matha Sangar, Kot Ragha and Tari Mengal areas using both light and heavy weaponry, the Dawn reported.  

According to Dawn, one Pakistani soldier was killed and 11 others were also wounded it said, citing security sources. 

However, the Taliban forces claimed that 19 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the retaliatory attacks.  

The Taliban forces used both light and heavy weaponry to target border posts in the areas of Ghozgarhi, Matha Sangar, Kot Ragha, and Tari Mengal, the Dawn reported.  

This came days after Pakistani aircraft carried out aerial bombardments in Afghanistan's Barmal district of Paktika province, which killed 46 people with six people getting injured. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 7-8 Taliban forces killed on border in Pak retaliation
LIVE! 7-8 Taliban forces killed on border in Pak retaliation

Can India Conjure Gabba Magic Again?
Can India Conjure Gabba Magic Again?

At this point it is still anyone's game, with a draw also an option, says Prem Panicker in his analysis of Day 4.

How Australia's plans were altered on Day 4
How Australia's plans were altered on Day 4

'...there was a time there where it could have been 250 or 270 (run lead) or maybe even less there for a bit.'

179 killed in South Korean plane crash; 2 rescued
179 killed in South Korean plane crash; 2 rescued

After a passenger jet with 181 people on board burst into flames after veering off the runway and colliding with a wall at an airport in South Korea's Muan County on Sunday, authorities believe all but two onboard are feared to have been...

Pak soldier killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban
Pak soldier killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban

Afghan Taliban forces fired on multiple Pakistani border posts in the Upper Kurram district, killing one Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier and injuring 11 others. The incident came after Pakistan targeted terrorist positions in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances