RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

10-yr-old boy who fell into borewell in MP's Guna dies

December 29, 2024  12:06
File image
File image
A 10-year-old boy, who fell into a 140-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, lost the battle for life despite hectic efforts by multiple agencies for 16 hours to save him, officials said on Sunday. 

The boy, Sumit Meena, slipped into the open shaft of the borewell at around 5 pm on Saturday in Pipliya village under Raghogarh assembly segment, located 50 km from the Guna district headquarters. 

He was unresponsive when he was brought out at around 9.30 am on Sunday, the officials said. 

The boy was rushed to a hospital in Raghogarh on life support system, Guna superintendent of police Sanjeev Sinha said. 

"Sorry to say, he is no more," Guna district chief medical and health officer Dr Rajkumar Rishishwar told reporters at the hospital. 

"The child was in the narrow borewell for the entire night in the chilly weather. His hands and feet were drenched and swollen. His clothes were also wet and mud was found in his mouth," he said. 

Doctors examined whether the body parts froze due to hypothermia (a condition that occurs when the core body temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, he said. 

Rescuers worked through the night and dug a parallel pit to reach the boy via a passage between the pit and borewell, Raghogarh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh said over phone from the spot earlier in the morning. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

4th Test Updates: Lyon, Boland swell Australia's lead
4th Test Updates: Lyon, Boland swell Australia's lead

Join The Stumps Show Now!
Join The Stumps Show Now!

Ask Prem Panicker about how Day 4 of the MCG Test went for India via the chat interface.

179 feared dead as S Korean plane crashes on runway
179 feared dead as S Korean plane crashes on runway

After a passenger jet with 181 people on board burst into flames after veering off the runway and colliding with a wall at an airport in South Korea's Muan County on Sunday, authorities believe all but two onboard are feared to have been...

LIVE! Pak solider killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban
LIVE! Pak solider killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban

Trump backs 'great' H-1B visa programme amid backlash
Trump backs 'great' H-1B visa programme amid backlash

In a major shift from his earlier stance, United States-President elect Donald Trump has expressed his support for the H-1B visa programme and acknowledged frequently using it for his own properties, calling it a 'great programme',...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances