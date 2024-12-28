Russia downed Azerbaijan jet, Putin apologises

Russian President Vladimir Putin apologised to Azerbaijan's president for a 'tragic incident' which happened in Russian airspace involving an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane that crashed after air defences were used against Ukrainian drones, Reuters reports.







Flight J2-8243 crashed on Wednesday in a ball of fire near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after diverting from southern Russia where Ukrainian drones were reported to be attacking several cities.





At least 38 people were killed in the incident.





Following the preliminary investigations into the crash, it was revealed that a Russian missile was responsible for the crash, Euronews reported on Thursday, citing sources from the Azerbaijani government. -- Agencies

