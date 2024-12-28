RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

PM Singh risked his political career for Indo-US deal: Former US secy of state

December 28, 2024  20:25
image
Condoleezza Rice, former secretary of state of the United States, writes the following note, paying tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh.

'I am very saddened to learn of the passing of India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh -- a great man and a great leader who helped to put US-Indian relations on a fundamentally new footing with the landmark US-India Civilian Nuclear Agreement of 2008.

'Prime Minister Singh risked his political future and then remade his government to gain the support needed to secure a deal that would ultimately change the geopolitical trajectory of the region and have far reaching implications for decades to come.

'I extend my deepest condolences to the people of India for this great loss -- may he rest in eternal peace.'
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Putin explains Azerbaijan plane crash, apologises
Putin explains Azerbaijan plane crash, apologises

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday apologised to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev for the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 in which 38 passengers were killed near Aktau in Kazakhstan, Euro News reported.

Taliban carry out retaliatory strikes on Pakistan
Taliban carry out retaliatory strikes on Pakistan

Afghanistan's Taliban forces targeted 'several points' in Pakistan on Saturday, Taliban said, days after Pakistani aircraft carried out aerial bombardments inside the country, as per Al Jazeera.

LIVE! Farmers call for mega meet amid Dallewal's fast
LIVE! Farmers call for mega meet amid Dallewal's fast

Cong, BJP spar over Manmohan Singh's funeral site
Cong, BJP spar over Manmohan Singh's funeral site

The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of insulting Dr Manmohan Singh, the country's first Sikh prime minister, by carrying out his last rites at the Nigambodh Ghat instead of a designated spot that could later become his memorial.

He Said It, He Did It: Reddy's Family Weeps with Joy
He Said It, He Did It: Reddy's Family Weeps with Joy

Tears of joy flowed freely as Nitish Kumar Reddy reunited with his family after his maiden Test century.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances