PM Singh risked his political career for Indo-US deal: Former US secy of state

Condoleezza Rice, former secretary of state of the United States, writes the following note, paying tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh.







'I am very saddened to learn of the passing of India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh -- a great man and a great leader who helped to put US-Indian relations on a fundamentally new footing with the landmark US-India Civilian Nuclear Agreement of 2008.





'Prime Minister Singh risked his political future and then remade his government to gain the support needed to secure a deal that would ultimately change the geopolitical trajectory of the region and have far reaching implications for decades to come.





'I extend my deepest condolences to the people of India for this great loss -- may he rest in eternal peace.'