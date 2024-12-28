RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Maharashtra ATS arrests over dozen Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay

December 28, 2024  10:51
File image
File image
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested 16 Bangladeshi nationals, including six women, for entering India illegally and staying without valid documents. 

The arrests were made during a special drive initiated by the ATS, officials said. 

"Accordingly, action was taken in the last 24 hours with the help of police in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Solapur. We arrested seven men and six women," an official said. 

They have been booked in three cases under the Foreigners Act and other relevant laws. 

"These Bangladeshi nationals had managed to get Indian documents like Aadhaar cards using forged documents," he said. 

A joint squad of ATS and police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from Jalna district on Friday night, an official said on Saturday. 

The accused were working at crusher machines in Bhokardan taluka. 

They were arrested from Anva and Kumbhari villages in a joint operation by ATS and the local police. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

4th Test Updates: Reddy, Sundar revive India
4th Test Updates: Reddy, Sundar revive India

LIVE! Final journey of Manmohan Singh begins
LIVE! Final journey of Manmohan Singh begins

Congress leaders pay last respects to Manmohan Singh
Congress leaders pay last respects to Manmohan Singh

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's mortal remains were brought to the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, where top party leaders paid their last respects. Singh, who headed the Congress-led UPA government and is...

Govt to allocate space for Manmohan Singh memorial
Govt to allocate space for Manmohan Singh memorial

The Indian government has announced it will allocate space for a memorial to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, following a request from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The announcement comes after the Congress party criticized...

RSS Ideologue: 'A Great Soul Of India'
RSS Ideologue: 'A Great Soul Of India'

He won two terms in office, which was a stunning feat for a leader who used his silence as the most vocal weapon to change the economy and the lives of a billion people, asserts Tarun Vijay, former BJP MP and former Chief Editor,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances