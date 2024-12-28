RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Heavy snowfall likely in Uttarakhand today

December 28, 2024  01:21
File image
File image
The MeT department has predicted cold wave conditions and heavy snowfall at isolated places located above 2500 metres in the hill districts of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

A holiday has been declared in all government, non-government schools and anganwadi centres in the Chamoli district in view of the MeT department's warning.

Additional district information officer Ravindra Negi said that in view of the forecast of heavy snowfall and cold wave by the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, district magistrate Sandeep Tiwari has declared a holiday in all government, non-government, private schools from class 1 to 12 and anganwadi centers in the Chamoli district on Saturday for the safety of students.          

Overcast conditions prevailed in various districts of the hill state, including Dehradun, on Friday, intensifying the chill.           

Isolated heavy snowfall and cold wave conditions  have also been predicted for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri, pauri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt to allocate space for Manmohan's memorial
LIVE! Govt to allocate space for Manmohan's memorial

He's my friend, guide: Sonia Gandhi on Manmohan Singh
He's my friend, guide: Sonia Gandhi on Manmohan Singh

Sonia Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chief, mourned the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, calling him a "friend, philosopher and guide." She described him as the epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility, whose...

'As PM, I cannot let any Indian go without food'
'As PM, I cannot let any Indian go without food'

T Nanda Kumar, former food and agriculture secretary, shared his memories of working with former prime minister Manmohan Singh during some of India's most challenging times, highlighting Singh's compassionate leadership and commitment to...

A Pak village mourns Manmohan Singh's death
A Pak village mourns Manmohan Singh's death

The village of Gah in Pakistan is mourning the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was born there. Villagers are remembering Singh's rise to prominence and the impact it had on their community. They are also hoping...

'History Will Remember Him With Gratitude'
'History Will Remember Him With Gratitude'

'During his stint as prime minister, he got 270 million people out of poverty.''This, according to the World Bank, is the fastest compression of poverty anywhere in the world.'Arvind Mayaram, the former finance secretary, recalls his...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances