Grandfather, father, uncle held for raping minor in UP

December 28, 2024  21:09
image
A girl's grandfather, father and uncle have been arrested in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping the minor over a period of several months, leading to her pregnancy, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Misha said the girl, accompanied by a woman relative, had approached the local Bidhuna police station with the complaint on Friday following which an FIR was lodged and investigation was launched.

"She said her grandfather, father and uncle had been sexually exploiting her for the last several months. The girl was taken for medical examination and prime facie it has come to light that she is two-month pregnant," Mishra said.

"The accused have been arrested and were produced in a local court which has remanded them in judicial custody," he added.

The officer said the FIR was lodged under sections 64 (f) (rape by a relative, guardian or person in a position of trust or authority, 65 (1) (rape of girl below 16 years of age), 232 (threatening any person to give false evidence), among others of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Charges have also been invoked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mishra said.

He said further investigations and legal proceedings in the case are underway.  -- PTI 
