Fire breaks out at JNU hostel, none hurt

December 28, 2024  09:06
File image
A fire broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University's Godavari Hostel on Friday, fire officials said. 

There were no injuries reported in the blaze. 

Videos shared by the JNU Students' Union showed flames and smoke billowing from an electrical panel board. 

The Delhi Fire Services said a fire broke out in an air-conditioning unit. 

"We received a call at 10.18 pm. It was a minor fire in electrical equipment. One fire tender was rushed to the site, and it took 15 minutes to douse the flames," a DFS official said. 

There was no immediate response from the JNU administration. In a post on X, JNUSU president Dhananjay blamed the incident on "poor safety measures" at the hostels. 

"The JNU administration and vice chancellor have pushed JNU students into the jaws of death. The fire in Godavari Hostel is proof of this," he said. 

"The JNUSU has repeatedly raised concerns about the safety and renovation of hostels with the administration, but the response has always been that the government is not providing funds. This RSS-backed administration and government have driven JNU into a state of deterioration," the students' union president said. 

Ignoring the voices of students will prove to be a costly mistake for the administration, he added. -- PTI
