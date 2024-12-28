Farmers call for mega meet amid Dallewal's fast

Farmers, on a warpath against the Centre, on Saturday called for a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at the Khanauri protest site on January 4.





Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had earlier given a call for a Punjab bandh on December 30.





The steps come amid the Supreme Court coming down heavily on the Punjab government for not shifting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for over a month, to a hospital.





SKM (Non-political) leader Kaka Singh Kotra, said the 70-year-old has been on an indefinite hunger strike, which entered its 33rd day on Saturday.





"On January 4 at Khanauri, we will hold a big Kisan Mahapanchayat in which farmers from various states will participate," Kotra told reporters at Khanauri protest site.





On Saturday, while it admonished the Punjab government, the Supreme Court also indicated the possibility that Dallewal may have not been allowed to be taken to a hospital by other farmer leaders.





Responding to it, Dallewal, in a video message, said, "I am sitting on a fast. Who gave this report in the Supreme Court and who spread this misconception that I have been kept hostage, where did such a thing come from?"





He added, "Seven lakh farmers of this country have committed suicide due to debt. To save farmers is necessary, therefore, I am sitting here, I am not under anyone's pressure."





In his message, Dallewal also said he had written a letter to the Supreme Court, requesting it to direct the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of the minimum support price on crops.





"We thought, maybe the Supreme Court would give direction to the Centre," he said, adding, he was happy that the court intervened.





Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said Dallewal may also speak at the Mahapanchayat.





Dallewal had earlier said he would not break his fast till the government agreed to the farmers' demands.





On Saturday, in an unprecedented hearing, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia gave the Punjab government time till December 31 to persuade Dallewal to shift to a hospital, giving it the liberty to seek logistical support from the Centre, if the situation warrants.





Expressing helplessness, the Punjab government said it is facing huge resistance from the protesting farmers who have encircled Dallewal and are preventing him from being taken to a hospital.





The court also termed the conduct of some farmer leaders accompanying Dallewal surprising and questionable.





Meanwhile, a high-level team of Punjab government officials again called on Dallewal requesting him to accept medical treatment even if he wishes to continue with his fast.





Dallewal has so far refused medical treatment and the state government has formed a team of doctors to monitor his health round-the-clock.





The team which also comprises Deputy Inspector General of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu told Dallewal that he could choose a place and he would only be given the required medical support.





The farmers have been on a protest with several demands, one of them being a legal guarantee for a minimum support price.





Farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.





A jatha (group) of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel of Haryana. -- PTI