RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2000 vehicles stuck in Anantnag after season's first snowfall

December 28, 2024  08:18
image
Around 2,000 vehicles were stuck at Qazigund town in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag following the valley's first snowfall of the season on Friday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said.  

CM Abdullah mentioned that he has spoken with the deputy commissioner of Anantnag about the current situation, adding that heavy vehicles are being allowed to move and efforts are on to clear the rest of the stranded vehicles."  

In a post on X on Friday night, Omar Abdullah said, "Just spoke to DC Anantnag about the current situation of the road between Qazigund & the tunnel. The icy conditions have caused traffic to back up. The stranded vehicles, in both directions, are slowly moving & where necessary being assisted."  

He added that DC was on the spot with his team. 

"I've instructed him to ensure that vehicles with families & children must be given priority."  

"If necessary arrangements for overnight shelter will be made. The DC is accompanied by an ambulance in case of any medical emergency," Omar Abdullah added. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test Updates: Reddy hits fifty; India avoid follow-on
Test Updates: Reddy hits fifty; India avoid follow-on

LIVE! 2000 vehicles stuck in Anantnag after snowfall
LIVE! 2000 vehicles stuck in Anantnag after snowfall

Manmohan Singh to be cremated with full State honours
Manmohan Singh to be cremated with full State honours

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday. He will be given a state funeral with full state honors at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday. Singh served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and was known...

'As PM, I cannot let any Indian go without food'
'As PM, I cannot let any Indian go without food'

T Nanda Kumar, former food and agriculture secretary, shared his memories of working with former prime minister Manmohan Singh during some of India's most challenging times, highlighting Singh's compassionate leadership and commitment to...

Would've to attack Pak if...: Manmohan told UK PM
Would've to attack Pak if...: Manmohan told UK PM

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has mentioned in his memoir that Manmohan Singh had told him after the July 2011 Mumbai bombings that in case of another such attack, India would have to take military action against Pakistan.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances