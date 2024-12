And the tributes and photographs with Dr Singh pour in. Actor Swara Bhasker posts: "The demise of #ManmohanSingh ji who (looking back) presided over India's actual 'Acchey Din' feels like the end of an era when India was actually (more) democratic , when Indians were free(er) of fear & intolerance and when Indian public discourse had more decency. Farewell Dr. Singh. You gave India more than you got credit for."