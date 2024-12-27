RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Two more Ayyappa devotees succumb to burns in K'taka gas cylinder blast

December 27, 2024  20:12
image
Two more Ayyappa devotees on Friday succumbed to their burns suffered in a gas cylinder explosion in Habbali district earlier this week, taking the total death toll of the incident to four, the police said. 

Nine devotees of Lord Ayyappa were staying in a room when an LPG cylinder caught fire, injuring them badly at Achchhavana Colony in Sainagar, Hubballi, on Monday. 

Among them, two victims succumbed to their burn injuries on Thursday morning following which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. 

"Two more victims died today. One of them succumbed to injuries this morning, while the other died this evening. Out of the remaining five devotees who are undergoing treatment at the hospital, four are stated to be critical," a senior police office said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manmohan Singh my friend and guide: Sonia Gandhi
LIVE! Manmohan Singh my friend and guide: Sonia Gandhi

'As PM, I cannot let any Indian go without food'
'As PM, I cannot let any Indian go without food'

T Nanda Kumar, former food and agriculture secretary, shared his memories of working with former prime minister Manmohan Singh during some of India's most challenging times, highlighting Singh's compassionate leadership and commitment to...

How Manmohan safeguarded environment, tribal rights
How Manmohan safeguarded environment, tribal rights

Under his leadership, India launched the National Action Plan on Climate Change, passed the landmark Forest Rights Act to protect the rights of tribal communities and established the National Green Tribunal to safeguard the environment...

'History Will Remember Him With Gratitude'
'History Will Remember Him With Gratitude'

'During his stint as prime minister, he got 270 million people out of poverty.''This, according to the World Bank, is the fastest compression of poverty anywhere in the world.'Arvind Mayaram, the former finance secretary, recalls his...

Indians deeply love you: Manmohan had told Bush
Indians deeply love you: Manmohan had told Bush

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's effusive praise of US President George W Bush during their 2008 meeting in the White House is revisited as a testament to their close relationship and the impact of the landmark Indo-US civil...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances