Two more arrested in Sambhal violence case

Four people were killed and several others, including security personnel, were injured in violence that broke out in the Kot Garvi area on November 24 when some locals clashed with police following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid over a petition that claimed a Harihar temple previously existed at the site. -- PTI

