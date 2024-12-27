RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Punjab: Eight killed, many injured in Bathinda bus accident

December 27, 2024  21:20
Eight people died and many were injured on Friday when a private bus crashed through the railing of a bridge here and plunged into a drain a few feet below, the police said.

The bus had over 45 passengers and it fell in Lasara drain at Jeewan Singhwala village, officials said.

The accident occurred when the bus was enroute to Bathinda from Talwandi Sabo. 

Locals rushed to the spot immediately to help the passengers, they said, adding that eight people lost their lives.

The police and district administration also launched a rescue operation and took the injured to a hospital. A team of National Disaster Response Force also reached the spot to provide assistance, they added.                 

Expressing condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "Saddened by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Bathinda, Punjab. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon." 

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. -- PTI

