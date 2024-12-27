Osamu Suzuki, the man who bet on India, passes away





He passed away on December 25 due to malignant lymphoma, the company said. Suzuki, who took the risk of partnering with the then Indian government to form a joint venture with Maruti Udyog Ltd in 1981, at a time when India was still a closed economy under a license regime, is widely regarded as the man who spurred the automotive industry in the country.





Maruti Udyog Ltd later on became Maruti Suzuki India Ltd subsequent to the government completing its exit in 2007 with Suzuki Motor Corporation holding a majority stake. Osamu Suzuki was the Director and Honorary Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.





"Without his vision and foresight, his willingness to take a risk that no one else was willing to take, his deep and abiding love for India, and his immense capabilities as a teacher, I believe the Indian automobile industry could not have become the powerhouse that it has become," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Chairman, R C Bhargava said on the passing of Suzuki.





Noting Suzuki's contribution to India, he said, "Millions of us in this country are living better lives because of Osamu San." He further said, "Osamu San's contribution to the Indian economy, and for building bridges between India and Japan was acknowledged by the conferment of the Padma Bhushan on him."





In a separate statement, MSIL said, "O Suzuki was a visionary leader whose remarkable contributions shaped the global automobile industry."

