Markets settle higher on buying in bank, auto stocks





During the day, it jumped 570.67 points or 0.72 per cent to 79,043.15. The NSE Nifty went up by 63.20 points or 0.27 per cent to 23,813.40.





From the 30 blue-chip pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers. State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Zomato, UltraTech Cement and HCL Tech were among the laggards. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday amid buying in bank and auto stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 226.59 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 78,699.07.