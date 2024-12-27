RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Maoist with Rs 7 lakh reward on his head surrenders in Maharashtra

December 27, 2024  20:39
image
A Maoist with a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head surrendered in Maharashtra's Gondia, a police official said on Friday.   

Deva alias Arjun alias Rakesh Sumdo Mudam (27) was part of the Malajkhand 'dalam' and Pamed 'platoon' number 9 of the outlawed Communist Party of India-Maoist, the official said. 

"He laid down arms on Thursday in front of collector Prajit Nair, superintendent of police Gorakh Bhamre and Additional SP Nityanand Jha. He was part of the outlawed movement since 2014 when he just a teen and served in the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh zone of the Maoists," the official said. 

Deva was involved in firing cases in Tipagarh in Gadchiroli, Jhilmili Kashibehra Bakarkatta in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon as well as other incidents of Maoist violence and attacks on security forces, the official informed. -- PTI
