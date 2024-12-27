Manmohan's last rites to be performed in Delhi at 11.45 am tomorrow

Manmohan's last rites to be performed in Delhi at 11.45 am tomorrowDecember 27, 2024 20:57
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra pay last respects to former PM Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Friday/ANI Photo
Last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh are to be performed at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on Saturday afternoon.
"Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister passed away at 9.51 PM on December 26, 2024 at AllMS Hospital, New Delhi. It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 am on December 28, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi. The ministry of defence is requested to make arrangements for State funeral will full military honours," the ministry of home affairs stated.
Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. -- ANI