Manmohan's last rites to be performed in Delhi at 11.45 am tomorrow

December 27, 2024  20:57
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra pay last respects to former PM Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Friday/ANI Photo
Last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh are to be performed at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on Saturday afternoon.  

"Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister passed away at 9.51 PM on December 26, 2024 at AllMS Hospital, New Delhi. It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 am on December 28, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi. The ministry of defence is requested to make arrangements for State funeral will full military honours," the ministry of home affairs stated.  

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. -- ANI                    
TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manmohan Singh my friend and guide: Sonia Gandhi
LIVE! Manmohan Singh my friend and guide: Sonia Gandhi

'As PM, I cannot let any Indian go without food'
'As PM, I cannot let any Indian go without food'

T Nanda Kumar, former food and agriculture secretary, shared his memories of working with former prime minister Manmohan Singh during some of India's most challenging times, highlighting Singh's compassionate leadership and commitment to...

How Manmohan safeguarded environment, tribal rights
How Manmohan safeguarded environment, tribal rights

Under his leadership, India launched the National Action Plan on Climate Change, passed the landmark Forest Rights Act to protect the rights of tribal communities and established the National Green Tribunal to safeguard the environment...

'History Will Remember Him With Gratitude'
'History Will Remember Him With Gratitude'

'During his stint as prime minister, he got 270 million people out of poverty.''This, according to the World Bank, is the fastest compression of poverty anywhere in the world.'Arvind Mayaram, the former finance secretary, recalls his...

Indians deeply love you: Manmohan had told Bush
Indians deeply love you: Manmohan had told Bush

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's effusive praise of US President George W Bush during their 2008 meeting in the White House is revisited as a testament to their close relationship and the impact of the landmark Indo-US civil...

