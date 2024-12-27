RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Manmohan Singh was against corruption: Hazare

December 27, 2024  15:41
image
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare on Friday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said he always prioritised the welfare of the country and society. Those who are born have to die, but some leave memories and their legacy behind. 

Singh gave a new direction to the country's economy, Hazare told PTI in his native village in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district. Hazare recalled his agitation against corruption during Singh's tenure in the early 2010s. 

The former PM invited him for talks and took quick decisions, said the octogenarian activist. He was against corruption and took immediate decisions concerning the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act. He always thought about the country and how best he could work for its people, Hazare said.

Singh, who was the PM from 2004 to 2014, gave a new direction to the country's economy and brought it on the path of development, said the activist. Manmohan Singh has left the world in physical form but will always remain in (people's) memories, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manmohan was a father figure: India's neighbours
LIVE! Manmohan was a father figure: India's neighbours

Dr Singh's final journey to begin tomorrow at 9.30 am
Dr Singh's final journey to begin tomorrow at 9.30 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were among the top leaders who paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his home in New Delhi on Friday.

Kohli's Brain Fade: How India Lost Plot
Kohli's Brain Fade: How India Lost Plot

Those three wickets for six runs, in a manic final 15 minutes of the day's play, undid all the good work that had gone before, asserts Prem Panicker.

Will Rohit drop himself before Sydney Test?
Will Rohit drop himself before Sydney Test?

Questions are mounting on when the 37-year-old India captain will finally call time on his Test career.

'Manmohan preferred Maruti 800 over BMW'
'Manmohan preferred Maruti 800 over BMW'

Singh's humility and grounded nature were highlighted in a heartfelt social media memoir by Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances