Manmohan Singh used to praise me a lot: Lalu





Speaking to ANI, Lalu Yadav highlighted the strong personal rapport he shared with Manmohan Singh frequently praising his efforts during their time together in government.





"It is a great loss to the country. Dr Manmohan Singh was an honest leader against whom no allegations were ever made. I was also a minister in his cabinet, and I received immense support from him when I was serving as the Railway Minister. Hearing the news of his passing has come as a deep shock. I pray to God to grant peace to his soul," he said.





"We had a very good relationship, and he used to praise me a lot. It was during his time that significant progress was made in the railway sector, and the country saw advancement. He served as the Prime Minister for 10 years. His passing has deeply saddened me," Lalu Yadav added. The RJD Chief also emphasized that today, the country needs more people like Dr Singh -- ANI

In the wake of the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav fondly recalled his close association with the esteemed economist and leader.