Manmohan Singh used to praise me a lot: Lalu

December 27, 2024  09:53
In the wake of the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav fondly recalled his close association with the esteemed economist and leader. 

Speaking to ANI, Lalu Yadav highlighted the strong personal rapport he shared with Manmohan Singh frequently praising his efforts during their time together in government. 

"It is a great loss to the country. Dr Manmohan Singh was an honest leader against whom no allegations were ever made. I was also a minister in his cabinet, and I received immense support from him when I was serving as the Railway Minister. Hearing the news of his passing has come as a deep shock. I pray to God to grant peace to his soul," he said. 

"We had a very good relationship, and he used to praise me a lot. It was during his time that significant progress was made in the railway sector, and the country saw advancement. He served as the Prime Minister for 10 years. His passing has deeply saddened me," Lalu Yadav added. The RJD Chief also emphasized that today, the country needs more people like Dr Singh -- ANI
TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manmohan left indelible mark on economy: RBI guv

4th Test Updates: Rahul out for 24; India 51/2 at tea

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was brought to the emergency department of AIIMS Delhi in critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness."

How Dr Manmohan Singh became India's 'reforms' man

He drew the roadmap of India's economic reform, unshackled it from the licence raj and pulled it back from the brink when even its gold reserve was pledged.

The landmark 1991 budget was Manmohan's trial by fire

Dr Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, had to literally face a trial-by-fire to ensure widespread acceptance of his path-breaking Union Budget of 1991 that saw the nation rise from its darkest financial crises.

