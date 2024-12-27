RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Manmohan Singh adopted policies he believed were in interest of nation: Left

December 27, 2024  17:32
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal pays his last respects to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi on Friday/ANI Photo
Remembering former prime minister Manmohan Singh as a leader of 'unquestionable integrity', Left leaders on Friday said he was a leader who could balance people's interest with reforms. 

They said Singh adopted policies which he believed were in the interests of the country. 

The Left front had extended support to the United Progressive Alliance-1 government in 2004, when Singh took charge as the prime minister following the Congress' comeback, handing a surprise defeat to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance government. 

Singh, as the prime minister during UPA-1, was credited for bringing in policies that led to opening up of Indian economy. 

The government led by Singh came to a near-collapse when the Left front consisting of CPI-M, CPI, RSP and All India Forward Bloc, which altogether had 59 MPs, withdrew its support in 2008 over the Indo-US nuclear deal. 

The UPA government survived with the support of Samajwadi Party, and came back to power in the next general election in 2009 with the Congress improving its tally. 

The CPI-M), which had led the Left-bloc's exit from the UPA over its staunch opposition to a nuclear deal with the US, on Friday credited Singh for adopting policies which he believed were in the interest of the country. 

Mourning the passing away of the former prime minister, the CPI-M politburo in a statement called him a leader of unquestioned integrity. 

It said Singh stood firmly for secular and democratic values.
