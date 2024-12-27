RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Manmohan liberalised India: Tata

December 27, 2024  11:39
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was one of the stalwarts who envisioned a new, liberalised India that is taking its rightful place in the world, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Friday. 

In his condolence message, Chandrasekaran said late Singh's inspiring leadership earned him respect across the world. "We mourn the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, one of the stalwarts who envisioned a new, liberalised India that is taking its rightful place in the world," he said in a statement. 

He further said, "Dr Singh will always be remembered for his visionary thinking and deep insights while always being humble and upholding his personal values." His inspiring leadership earned him respect across the world, Chandrasekaran noted. Manmohan Singh died on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92. -- PTI
