Lashkar man Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, involved in 26/11, dies of cardiac arrest





Makki was undergoing treatment in a hospital.





He was born on December 10, 1954 (alternate 1948).





Makki had occupied various leadership roles within Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organidation.





He had also played a role in raising funds for LeT operations.





According to the United Nations, he served as head of LeT's foreign relations department and member of Shura (governing body).





He is the brother-in-law of LeT chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed. -- ANI

Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, who was involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attack, passed away due to a heart attack, Samaa TV reported on Friday.