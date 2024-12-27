RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


India's forex reserves drop by $8.478 bn to $644.391 bn

December 27, 2024  18:44
The country's forex reserves dropped by a further $8.478 billion to $644.391 billion for the week ended December 20, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by $1.988 billion to a six-month low of $652.869 billion.

The reserves have been declining for the last few weeks, and the drop has been attributed to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee. 

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September.

For the week ended December 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $6.014 billion to $556.562 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $2.33 billion to $65.726 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights were down by $112 million to $17.885 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $23 million to $4.217 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed. -- PTI
