I will miss his affection: Mamata on Manmohan

December 27, 2024  00:01
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed shock over the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. She extended her condolences to the bereaved family of the former PM, and remembered her days of working with Singh, saying she would miss his affection. 

"Profoundly stunned and saddened by the sudden demise of our former prime minister Manmohan Singh ji. I had worked with him and saw him from very close quarters in the Union cabinet. His erudition and wisdom were unquestionable, and the depth of the financial reforms ushered in by him in the country are widely acknowledged," Banerjee wrote on X. 

"The country will miss his stewardship and I shall miss his affection. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and followers," she added. Singh died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.
