I will always remember his humility: Abhinav Bindra

December 27, 2024  13:53
image
Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra shares this image with Manmohan Singh saying, "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji . I had the privilege of meeting him after my Olympic win in 2008, and I will always remember his humility, wisdom, and quiet strength. His leadership was defined by a long-term vision for India's growth, and his contributions continue to shape our nation today. His legacy of integrity and service will inspire generations to come."
LIVE! 'Goodbye, my mitra, my bhai, Manmohan'
LIVE! 'Goodbye, my mitra, my bhai, Manmohan'

PM, Sonia pay homage to Dr Singh, last rites tomorrow
PM, Sonia pay homage to Dr Singh, last rites tomorrow

Several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence.

PIX: Australia have India tottering after Smith ton
PIX: Australia have India tottering after Smith ton

Images from Day 2 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the MCG on Friday.

Would've to attack Pak if...: Manmohan told UK PM
Would've to attack Pak if...: Manmohan told UK PM

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has mentioned in his memoir that Manmohan Singh had told him after the July 2011 Mumbai bombings that in case of another such attack, India would have to take military action against Pakistan.

When Manmohan told Sushma, 'Tu Mera Intezaar Dekh'
When Manmohan told Sushma, 'Tu Mera Intezaar Dekh'

A leader of reserve and quiet dignity, former prime minister Manmohan Singh had a keen taste for Urdu verses, and his poetic banters with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj in the Lok Sabha are among the most viewed...

