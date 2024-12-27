I will always remember his humility: Abhinav Bindra

Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra shares this image with Manmohan Singh saying, "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji . I had the privilege of meeting him after my Olympic win in 2008, and I will always remember his humility, wisdom, and quiet strength. His leadership was defined by a long-term vision for India's growth, and his contributions continue to shape our nation today. His legacy of integrity and service will inspire generations to come."