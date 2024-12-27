How was working with Dr Singh?

India's former permanent representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin recalls his experience of working with former PM Dr Manmohan Singh: "He says, "It is a sad day for all Indians that one of India's most important public policymakers has passed away. Dr Manmohan Singh is an architect of modern India in many ways. I was fortunate to be able to serve him from 2012 to 2014 when he was the PM. To me, he always appeared as a kind, benevolent and gracious person but intellectually very sharp. All Indians are beneficiaries of Dr Singhs's policies, and acumen but also his kindness and graciousness. As we go towards Viksit Bharat, which PM Modi has targeted for us, Shri Manmohan Singh's contribution to that will always be remembered."