How was working with Dr Singh?

December 27, 2024  11:53
India's former permanent representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin recalls his experience of working with former PM Dr Manmohan Singh: "He says, "It is a sad day for all Indians that one of India's most important public policymakers has passed away. Dr Manmohan Singh is an architect of modern India in many ways. I was fortunate to be able to serve him from 2012 to 2014 when he was the PM. To me, he always appeared as a kind, benevolent and gracious person but intellectually very sharp. All Indians are beneficiaries of Dr Singhs's policies, and acumen but also his kindness and graciousness. As we go towards Viksit Bharat, which PM Modi has targeted for us, Shri Manmohan Singh's contribution to that will always be remembered."
Join us on The Stumps Show at 1230 pm today, Friday, December 27, 2024.<br />Ask questions about Day 2 of the MCG Test via the chat interface -- which Prem Panicker will respond to in real time.

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has mentioned in his memoir that Manmohan Singh had told him after the July 2011 Mumbai bombings that in case of another such attack, India would have to take military action against Pakistan.

'We are going to need more technical people in government.''You can't expect a generalist to understand the complicated world of financial engineering.''I regret to say that most of our politicians have no competence to deal with these...

