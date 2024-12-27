RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Govt to build memorial to Manmohan Singh in Delhi

December 27, 2024  23:46
The Union government has decided to make a memorial to former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the national capital, official sources said on Friday, as they accused the Congress of doing politics over the issue. 

The sources said the decision on the memorial has been conveyed to the Congress, but added that it will take a few days to find an appropriate venue for building a memorial. 

"The government's decision to build a memorial in honour of Manmohan Singh has been conveyed to the Congress. But they have engaged in politics over the issue," a government source said. 

Singh, who headed the Congress-led UPA government and is credited with economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at 92. 

He was India's prime minister for 10 years between 2004 and 2014. 

The Congress on Friday said that not finding a location for the cremation and memorial for Singh is a deliberate insult to the country's first Sikh prime minister. 

The Congress raised the issue after the Union home ministry said in a statement that Singh's last rites will be held at New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat at 11.45 am on Saturday with full state honours. -- PTI
