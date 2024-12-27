



Ibrahim writes, "The weight of grief bears down on me at the news of the passing of my honoured and cherished friend: Dr Manmohan Singh. Obituaries, essays and books a plenty there will surely be about this great man, celebrating him as the architect of India's economic reforms.





"As Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh was the midwife of India's emergence as one of the world's economic giants.





"I had the rare privilege of witnessing the early years of these transformative policies first-hand while we both served as finance ministers during the 1990s. We shared a fervent commitment to the war against corruption -- even collaborating on unravelling a major case. The praise that will follow in the days ahead will be truly well-deserved.





"Dr Manmohan Singh, slightly awkward as a politician but undeniably upright, steadfast and resolute as a statesman, leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come. To me, he will be all that and much more. Not many people know this, and it is time that I share it with Malaysians: during the years of my incarceration, he extended a kindness that he didn't have to -- one that was neither politically expedient nor, as one can imagine, appreciated by the Malaysian government at that time.





"Yet, true to his character, he did it anyway. He offered scholarships for my children, particularly my son, Ihsan. Although I had declined the gracious offer, such a gesture undoubtedly showed his extraordinary humanity and generosity, demonstrative, as the Bard would have it, of a man so full of 'the milk of human kindness'.





"In those dark days, as I navigated the labyrinth of imprisonment, he stood by me as a true friend. Such acts of quiet magnanimity defined him, and they will remain etched in my heart forever.





"Goodbye, my mitra, my bhai, Manmohan."

Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim's tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh is probably the warmest we have read so far from a foreign head of state and throws light on the inherent decency, kindness and grace of a man who probably never would have wanted what he did known.