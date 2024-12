Exceptional intelligence, integrity, wisdom: Canada PM on Manmohan

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He was an individual of exceptional intelligence, integrity, and wisdom. Laureen and I wish to convey our condolences to all his family and friends," Harper wrote.

