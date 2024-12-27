DGCA order suspension of 2 directors of Akasa Air for training lapses





The two senior executives of the airline, in which the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala family holds stakes, have "failed" to ensure "compliances" with the civil aviation requirements, DGCA said in its two separate orders of December 27.





The suspension of the Akasa Air director of operations and director of training came after the DGCA found the replies to the show-cause notices issued to them on October 15 and October 30, respectively, as "unsatisfactory".





The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in its orders, also advised the airline to nominate "suitable" candidates for the two positions.





Response to the query sent to Akasa on the issue was awaited.





The DGCA while issuing suspension orders, said: "It has been found in regulatory audit conducted by DGCA on Oct 7, 2024, at M/s SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa Air), Mumbai, that RNP training (Approaches) is being conducted on simulators which have not been qualified for the same... which is in violation of Para 7 of CAR Section 7, Series D, Part VI." -- PTI

