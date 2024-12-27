RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

DGCA order suspension of 2 directors of Akasa Air for training lapses

December 27, 2024  21:32
File image
File image
Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday ordered the suspension of director of operations and director of training at Akasa Air for six months for alleged lapses in pilots' training. 

The two senior executives of the airline, in which the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala family holds stakes, have "failed" to ensure "compliances" with the civil aviation requirements, DGCA said in its two separate orders of December 27. 

The suspension of the Akasa Air director of operations and director of training came after the DGCA found the replies to the show-cause notices issued to them on October 15 and October 30, respectively, as "unsatisfactory". 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in its orders, also advised the airline to nominate "suitable" candidates for the two positions. 

Response to the query sent to Akasa on the issue was awaited. 

The DGCA while issuing suspension orders, said: "It has been found in regulatory audit conducted by DGCA on Oct 7, 2024, at M/s SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa Air), Mumbai, that RNP training (Approaches) is being conducted on simulators which have not been qualified for the same... which is in violation of Para 7 of CAR Section 7, Series D, Part VI." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manmohan Singh my friend and guide: Sonia Gandhi
LIVE! Manmohan Singh my friend and guide: Sonia Gandhi

'As PM, I cannot let any Indian go without food'
'As PM, I cannot let any Indian go without food'

T Nanda Kumar, former food and agriculture secretary, shared his memories of working with former prime minister Manmohan Singh during some of India's most challenging times, highlighting Singh's compassionate leadership and commitment to...

How Manmohan safeguarded environment, tribal rights
How Manmohan safeguarded environment, tribal rights

Under his leadership, India launched the National Action Plan on Climate Change, passed the landmark Forest Rights Act to protect the rights of tribal communities and established the National Green Tribunal to safeguard the environment...

'History Will Remember Him With Gratitude'
'History Will Remember Him With Gratitude'

'During his stint as prime minister, he got 270 million people out of poverty.''This, according to the World Bank, is the fastest compression of poverty anywhere in the world.'Arvind Mayaram, the former finance secretary, recalls his...

Indians deeply love you: Manmohan had told Bush
Indians deeply love you: Manmohan had told Bush

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's effusive praise of US President George W Bush during their 2008 meeting in the White House is revisited as a testament to their close relationship and the impact of the landmark Indo-US civil...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances