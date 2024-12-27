Bank frauds jump to Rs 21,367 cr In first half of FY25





In H1FY24, there were 14,480 incidents of fraud, with the amount involved being only Rs 2,623 crore.





In FY24, the amount involved in frauds was the lowest in a decade, while the average value was the lowest in 16 years.

According to RBI data, over 18,000 incidents occurred, involving Rs 21,367 crore, with the majority of the frauds occurring in the advances.