Allu Arjun appears before court virtually, bail plea posted to Dec 30

December 27, 2024  22:49
Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, an accused in the case booked over the death of a woman in a stampede here during the premiere of his latest film Pushpa-2, appeared through a video conference before a local court on Friday.    

The regular bail petition filed by the actor,  who was named as accused no 11 in the case,  came up for hearing on Friday, and the police sought time on the matter after which the court posted it to December 30.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and produced before the Nampally court, which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody. 

Shortly after Allu Arjun was shifted to jail, the Telangana high court granted him interim bail for four weeks and he was released from the jail on December 14.

Since Nampally court's 14 day remand was ending on Friday, Allu Arjun appeared in the court through video conference citing security reasons and to avoid any inconvenience to the public coming to the court.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of Pushpa 2 movie. 

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family. -- PTI
