RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'All We Imagine As Light' to make OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan 3

December 27, 2024  22:20
image
Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's critically-acclaimed feature film All We Imagine as Light is set to release digitally on Disney+ Hotstar from January 3, 2025, the streaming platform announced Friday. 

The widely-loved film had a limited theatrical release in September in India. 

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati had acquired the exclusive rights to distribute the Malayalam-Hindi film in India. 

Kapadia said she is thrilled about the love All We Imagine as Light has received from all quarters. 

"After a successful theatrical run, I am happy that it will now be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. I am very excited now to share it with a wider audience,' the filmmaker said in a statement. 

Rohan Lavsi, Head - Hindi Movies Entertainment, JioStar, said they are proud to bring All We Imagine As Light to the audiences of Disney+ Hotstar. 

"This film is a celebration of Indian cinema, talent, and the strength of human spirit. Payal Kapadia's brilliant direction coupled with the stellar performances makes this masterpiece a powerful and emotionally charged film. The universal themes of love, resilience, and identity have made it an internationally beloved film," Lavsi said. 

The film, which scripted history by becoming the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes in May, has been garnering awards and nominations like the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction - Motion Picture, was named the Best International Film by New York Film Critics Circle and won an award in the same category at the Gotham Awards. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! A Pak village mourns Manmohan's death
LIVE! A Pak village mourns Manmohan's death

'As PM, I cannot let any Indian go without food'
'As PM, I cannot let any Indian go without food'

T Nanda Kumar, former food and agriculture secretary, shared his memories of working with former prime minister Manmohan Singh during some of India's most challenging times, highlighting Singh's compassionate leadership and commitment to...

How Manmohan safeguarded environment, tribal rights
How Manmohan safeguarded environment, tribal rights

Under his leadership, India launched the National Action Plan on Climate Change, passed the landmark Forest Rights Act to protect the rights of tribal communities and established the National Green Tribunal to safeguard the environment...

'History Will Remember Him With Gratitude'
'History Will Remember Him With Gratitude'

'During his stint as prime minister, he got 270 million people out of poverty.''This, according to the World Bank, is the fastest compression of poverty anywhere in the world.'Arvind Mayaram, the former finance secretary, recalls his...

Indians deeply love you: Manmohan had told Bush
Indians deeply love you: Manmohan had told Bush

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's effusive praise of US President George W Bush during their 2008 meeting in the White House is revisited as a testament to their close relationship and the impact of the landmark Indo-US civil...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances