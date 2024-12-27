'All We Imagine As Light' to make OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan 3





The widely-loved film had a limited theatrical release in September in India.





Baahubali star Rana Daggubati had acquired the exclusive rights to distribute the Malayalam-Hindi film in India.





Kapadia said she is thrilled about the love All We Imagine as Light has received from all quarters.





"After a successful theatrical run, I am happy that it will now be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. I am very excited now to share it with a wider audience,' the filmmaker said in a statement.





Rohan Lavsi, Head - Hindi Movies Entertainment, JioStar, said they are proud to bring All We Imagine As Light to the audiences of Disney+ Hotstar.





"This film is a celebration of Indian cinema, talent, and the strength of human spirit. Payal Kapadia's brilliant direction coupled with the stellar performances makes this masterpiece a powerful and emotionally charged film. The universal themes of love, resilience, and identity have made it an internationally beloved film," Lavsi said.





The film, which scripted history by becoming the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes in May, has been garnering awards and nominations like the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction - Motion Picture, was named the Best International Film by New York Film Critics Circle and won an award in the same category at the Gotham Awards. -- PTI

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's critically-acclaimed feature filmis set to release digitally on Disney+ Hotstar from January 3, 2025, the streaming platform announced Friday.