World of literature poorer: Murmu on Vasudevan Nair's demise

December 26, 2024  10:15
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair and said with his passing away, the world of literature has become poorer. 

Popularly known as MT, Nair died at a hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala on Wednesday evening. He was 91. In a post on X, Murmu said, "With the demise of Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, renowned Malayalam writer, the world of literature has become poorer. Rural India came alive in his writings."

"He was honoured with major literary awards and had made significant contribution to films. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family, and the large number of his readers and admirers," the president said. 

The 91-year-old writer had been hospitalised in critical condition with a diagnosis of heart failure and breathed his last on Wednesday. He was suffering several health issues including respiratory ailments for a while, according to the literary sources. M T is a celebrated writer, screenwriter, and filmmaker, renowned for his profound contributions to Malayalam literature and cinema. -- PTI
